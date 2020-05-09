THE FUNCTION OF METAL-ORGANIC FRAMEWORKS IN APPLICATION OF MOF-BASED COMPOSITES

In the last two decades, metal-organic frameworks (MOFs), as a class of porous crystalline materials formed by organic linkers coordinated-metal ions, have attracted increasing attention due to their unique structures and wide applications. Compared to single components, various well-designed MOF-based composites combining MOFs with other functional materials, such as nanoparticles, quantum dots, natural enzymes and polymers with remarkably enhanced or novel properties have recently been reported. To efficiently and directionally synthesize high-performance MOF-based composites for specific applications, it is vital to understand the structural-functional relationships and role of MOFs. In this review, preparation methods of MOF-based composites were first summarized and then the relationship between the structure and performance was determined. The functions of MOFs in practical use were classified and discussed through various examples, which may help chemists to understand the structural-function relationship in MOF-based composites from a new perspective.