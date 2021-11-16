(AGENPARL) – mar 16 novembre 2021 [View in browser](https://click.mlsend.com/link/c/YT0xODIwMDU0OTUxMTUwMjI1MzQ2JmM9ZzBnNyZlPTYyMjA5NzM4JmI9Nzk0OTk3OTAyJmQ9ajZtNXA5aA==.BJIZusIvU-XGzWTBR9OdGZNBTZA60snwkpcMf95y_M8)

Multiple events, both in-person and online, aim to introduce Italy’s gastronomic culture and flavors to the people of Singapore. The week will include special promotions involving Italian restaurants, food, and wine marketplaces, and online platforms, with workshops and cooking classes, wine and food tastings, stellar dinners, and charity projects.

According to the Italian Ambassador in Singapore, H.E. Mario Andrea Vattani, “Singaporeans are more and more curious about Italian food, and they have a very broad view of culinary culture, which goes from top restaurants to lively hawker centers. As Italians, we experience the cuisine as an open language. This allows us to move freely within the richness of our own regional and territorial identities. I believe that this particular approach to our own varied heritage resonates with Singapore, a truly international hub of comparison and coexistence between flavors and cultures”.

A whole week of Italian culinary heritage, presented by the Embassy of Italy in Singapore, promoted by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA), and supported by the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Singapore (ICCS), the Italian Academy of Cuisine – Delegation of Singapore (AIC), APICS (Italian Cultural Center Singapore), IWG (Italian Women’s Group), and other partners (chefs, restaurant owners, importers, distributors, producers, e-commerce).

Here is a brief list of the major events:

17 November (Preview) – Online cooking class at Casa Barilla, presented by Italian Women’s Group with Barilla’s Executive Chef Andrea Tranchero. Proceeds will go for charity.

18 November – Official Opening of the 6th Edition of the “International Week of Italian Cuisine” by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Luigi di Maio. The event will be streamed on the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Youtube channel from 11:00 am to 12:00 am (Rome Time) at the following links:

English: [https://youtu.be/9u2mkvsq1g0](https://click.mlsend.com/link/c/YT0xODIwMDU0OTUxMTUwMjI1MzQ2JmM9ZzBnNyZlPTYyMjA5NzM4JmI9Nzk0OTk3OTI2JmQ9azV2NWYxag==.uyN3phOlleQydpr4bXwU6ZelL9nsMySG12HhtoAk4sg)

Chinese: [https://youtu.be/idz3by81a20](https://click.mlsend.com/link/c/YT0xODIwMDU0OTUxMTUwMjI1MzQ2JmM9ZzBnNyZlPTYyMjA5NzM4JmI9Nzk0OTk3OTMyJmQ9ZTd3MnM4Yg==.llm-XQAEIOMZSWT9sQ-MYzGcHxfZpxVbtSRFIxZr094)

21 November (Kick-Off) – “A Taste of Italy” Sunday Luxe event, presented by the Embassy of Italy in collaboration with At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy. The Chefs who will take part in the event:

– Angelo Ciccone, Executive Chef at Regent Hotel

– Michele Greggio, Executive Chef at Pan Pacific Hotel

– Fabio Granata, Executive Sous Chef at St Regis Hotel

– Simone Fraternali, Chef-Partner at Solo Ristorante

[Click here for the respective reservations, slots are limited and on a first-come-first-served basis.](https://click.mlsend.com/link/c/YT0xODIwMDU0OTUxMTUwMjI1MzQ2JmM9ZzBnNyZlPTYyMjA5NzM4JmI9Nzk0OTk3OTM1JmQ9YjRnOGo2cA==.RrqOlOURCSNnW5SisL_InRidVHytmoxhfnYlgNP8-o4)

22-28 November

– Italian Street Food Week, promoted by the Italian Trade Agency

– E-Commerce Fair Price initiative, promoted by the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Singapore

– Special offers of Italian products on the online shops of selected importers and distributors.

