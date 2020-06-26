sabato, Giugno 27, 2020
Breaking News

PRESS RELEASE: DOWNING STREET STATEMENT ON GLASGOW INCIDENT: 26 JUNE 2020

PAPUA NEW GUINEA : REQUEST FOR DISBURSEMENT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT FACILITY-PRESS…

POLICY PAPER: CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCES QUALITY AND METHODOLOGY INFORMATION REPORT

LA SOLIDARIDAD ES ESENCIAL ANTE UNA CRISIS MUNDIAL SIN PRECEDENTES

CHLOROQUINE AND HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE NOT LICENSED FOR CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) TREATMENT

SCUOLA, DISPONIBILI ON LINE LE LINEE GUIDA PER SETTEMBRE

26/06/2020 PACE URGES A HIGHER PRIORITY FOR STOPPING SEXUAL VIOLENCE AGAINST CHILDREN

26/06/2020 FOR A MODERN CONTRACEPTION ACCESSIBLE TO ALL

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS ON CORONAVIRUS: 26 JUNE 2020

26/06/2020 COVID-19: RESPONDING TO THE NEXT PANDEMIC, STATES SHOULD ACT FAST AND…

Agenparl
Image default
Home » THE FRANCHISE ENTREPRENEUR IN 2020 AND BEYOND

THE FRANCHISE ENTREPRENEUR IN 2020 AND BEYOND

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (ONTARIO CANADA), ven 26 giugno 2020

Event Date: Thursday, July 9, 2020

What accounts for 5% of Canada’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and is the 12th largest industry? Franchising!

You may think it’s an oxymoron to say ‘franchise’ and ‘entrepreneur’ in the same sentence, but in actuality, the entrepreneurial spirit is deeply rooted in franchising. With over 1.5 million Canadians being employed by franchised businesses, franchising is a critical part of our economic ecosystem, business generation, job creation and economic recovery. Join Tony Valle, Ivey alumnus and Entrepreneur-in-Residence (EIR), in this webcast session to gain insights about the past, present and future of entrepreneurial franchising.

Fonte/Source: http://www.events.westernu.ca/events/entrepreneurship/2020-07/the-franchise-entrepreneur-in-2020.html

Post collegati

HOW TO REDEFINE YOUR B2B MARKETING

Redazione

THE FRANCHISE ENTREPRENEUR IN 2020 AND BEYOND

Redazione

GRADUATE STUDENT INNOVATION SCHOLARS (APPLICATION CLOSE)

Redazione

WESTERN ACCELERATOR: APPLICATIONS CLOSE FOR FALL 2020 COHORT

Redazione

APPLYING TO THE WESTERN ACCELERATOR (INFORMATIONAL WEBCAST)

Redazione

INDIGENOUS LEARNING FUND OPEN FOR PROPOSALS AND POSSIBILITIES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More