THE FRANCHISE ENTREPRENEUR IN 2020 AND BEYOND

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (ONTARIO CANADA), ven 26 giugno 2020

Event Date: Thursday, July 9, 2020

What accounts for 5% of Canada’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and is the 12th largest industry? Franchising!

You may think it’s an oxymoron to say ‘franchise’ and ‘entrepreneur’ in the same sentence, but in actuality, the entrepreneurial spirit is deeply rooted in franchising. With over 1.5 million Canadians being employed by franchised businesses, franchising is a critical part of our economic ecosystem, business generation, job creation and economic recovery. Join Tony Valle, Ivey alumnus and Entrepreneur-in-Residence (EIR), in this webcast session to gain insights about the past, present and future of entrepreneurial franchising.

Fonte/Source: http://www.events.westernu.ca/events/entrepreneurship/2020-07/the-franchise-entrepreneur-in-2020.html