THE FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTRY TO BE PART OF THE DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

(AGENPARL) – BRATISLAVA (SLOVAK REPUBLIC), sab 06 giugno 2020 The digitalization of the private and public sectors, the transfer of experience and assistance to other countries through the instruments of development cooperation, and making more attractive the return for Slovaks from abroad – these were the topics of today’s meeting (June 5, 2020) of the State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic, Ingrid Brocková, and the Vice President of the IT Association of Slovakia and the National Union of Employers Mário Lelovský.

