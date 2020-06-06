domenica, Giugno 7, 2020
IN BRATISLAVA, MINISTER IVAN KORčOK WELCOMES HIS POLISH COUNTERPART

THE FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTRY TO BE PART OF THE DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

NUOVA VITA PER LE VILLE DI CASTEL GANDOLFO, CON I MEDICI INVITATI…

COMMONWEALTH POINTS OF LIGHT AWARD: HER MAJESTY THE QUEEN CONGRATULATES PAKISTANI VOLUNTEERS

NESSUN CASO DI COVID-19 IN VATICANO

GIORNATA MONDIALE DEL RIFUGIATO: IL CENTRO ASTALLI LANCIA UNA CAMPAGNA SOCIAL

IRAN, ARRICCHIMENTO DELL’URANIO E FUTURO DELL’ACCORDO SUL NUCLEARE

BOLIVIA. LA CARITAS RAGGIUNGE I DETENUTI DELL’ALTOPIANO ANDINO

A WASHINGTON IN PIAZZA CONTRO IL RAZZISMO, MA C’è UN NUOVO VIDEO…

L’ESAME DI TERZA MEDIA AL TEMPO DEL CORONAVIRUS

THE FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTRY TO BE PART OF THE DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

(AGENPARL) – BRATISLAVA (SLOVAK REPUBLIC), sab 06 giugno 2020 The digitalization of the private and public sectors, the transfer of experience and assistance to other countries through the instruments of development cooperation, and making more attractive the return for Slovaks from abroad – these were the topics of today’s meeting (June 5, 2020) of the State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic, Ingrid Brocková, and the Vice President of the IT Association of Slovakia and the National Union of Employers Mário Lelovský.

