(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), sab 30 maggio 2020 Although lymphoma is one of the most common types of blood cancer, it has a rare subtype for which no effective treatment regimens are known. For the first time, researchers have conducted clinical trials for a new treatment protocol and report it to be quite promising.

Fonte/Source: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200530113632.htm