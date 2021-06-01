(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 01 giugno 2021

Environ. Sci.: Water Res. Technol., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1EW00165E, Critical Review

qizi fu, xuran liu, yanxin Wu, Dongbo Wang, Qiuxiang Xu, jingnan Yang

Coagulants and flocculants have been widely used in various applications, especially in wastewater treatment and sludge dewatering, which result in their high accumulation in waste activated sludge (WAS). In the…

