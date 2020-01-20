20 Gennaio 2020
THE FAST LANE OF TSEUNG KWAN O ROAD KWUN TONG BOUND NEAR KAI TIN ROAD WHICH WAS CLOSED DUE TO TRAFFIC ACCIDENT IS RE-OPENED TO ALL TRAFFIC. TRAFFIC QUEUE TAKES TIME TO DISPERSE.

(AGENPARL) – Hong Kong, lun 20 gennaio 2020

Transport Department – Special Traffic News

AM

Special Traffic News

    1. The fast lane of Tseung Kwan O Road Kwun Tong bound near Kai Tin Road which was closed due to traffic accident is re-opened to all traffic. Traffic queue takes time to disperse.
    2. Due to watermain emergency works , the slow lane of Connaught Road Central Causeway Bay bound near Connaught Place is closed to all traffic.
      Only remaining lanes are still available to motorists.
Transport Department has launched the “HKeMobility” mobile applications for disseminating the latest traffic news. For major incidents, messages will also be sent through “GovHK Notifications”. Please download from Google Play or App Store.

Fonte/Source: https://www.td.gov.hk/en/special_news/spnews.htm

