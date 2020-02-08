(AGENPARL) – Hong Kong, sab 08 febbraio 2020

The fast lane of Tai Po Road – Sha Tin (Tai Po bound) near Wo Che Estate which was closed due to vehicle breakdown is re-opened to all traffic.

Latest arrangements on Transport Department services

To align with the special work arrangements announced by the Government yesterday (February 7) to reduce the risk of the spread of the novel coronavirus in the community, the Transport Department (TD) said today (February 8) that it will provide limited services to members of the public from February 10 until further notice. Details are as follows:



Licensing and related services



(1) The Licensing Offices at Admiralty, Cheung Sha Wan, Kwun Tong and Sha Tin will suspend walk-in counter services, but will continue to process licensing applications submitted by applicants with scheduled appointments, by post or online (except for the direct issue of a full Hong Kong driving licence).



Applicants who have made an online appointment for renewal of a full driving licence/vehicle licence or an application for an international driving permit from February 10 to February 14 can visit the Licensing Office concerned at the scheduled time. Applicants with an appointment made for the period from 9am to 10am should visit the Licensing Office concerned on the scheduled appointment day after 10am.



Members of the public without prior booking may submit applications by post or online, or via the drop-in boxes placed at each Licensing Office from 10am to 5pm from Monday to Friday. Those submitting an application by post or via drop-in box should put the completed application form, all necessary documents and the appropriate fee (by crossed cheque payable to either “The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region” or “The Government of the HKSAR”) into an envelope. Original identity documents and cash must not be sent by post or drop-in box. Members of the public should submit applications to the relevant Licensing Office in accordance with the types of licensing services currently provided by them.



Under the limited service arrangements, the TD will as far as practicable accord priority to processing renewal applications for licences/permits for which the validity period has expired or is about to expire. The TD appeals to members of the public to submit an renewal application at a later time if the validity period of a licence is longer than 14 days.



Upon receipt of the completed application form, all necessary documents and the appropriate fee, the TD will send out the licence/permit for which application has been successful by registered mail as soon as practicable. If an application requires checking of an original identity document, or if necessary for other reasons, the TD will contact the applicant to make arrangements.



(2) The Public Vehicles Unit at Admiralty will suspend counter services from February 10. Members of the public can submit their applications for public vehicle licences using the drop-in box placed at the Hong Kong Licensing Office from 10am to 5am from Monday to Friday. The TD will process the applications according to established procedures and deliver the respective licences/permits/approval letters to the applicants upon completion of processing such applications.



(3) The Vehicle Records Office, the Driving Licence Records Office and the Driving Offence Points Office at Admiralty will suspend counter services from February 10. Those with enquiries relating to the collection of a driving licence after a disqualification period should contact the Driving Licence Records Office or the Driving Offence Points Office from 10am to 5pm from Monday to Friday.



(4) The Cross Boundary Unit at Sheung Wan will suspend counter services from February 10. Members of the public can submit their applications using the drop-in box placed at the Cross Boundary Unit from 10am to 5pm from Monday to Friday. The TD will contact individual applicants to follow up on the applications.



Driving test services



(5) The TD’s driving test centres and the Driving Test Appointment Office at Cheung Sha Wan will suspend services from February 10. All driving tests (road tests) originally scheduled for February 10 and thereafter will be suspended and the written test (Part A of the driving test) and the taxi written test will continue to be suspended until further notice. The TD will notify the affected candidates of the arrangements after resumption of the driving test appointment services.



Candidates who would like to submit applications for test postponement/temporary cancellation of a driving test appointment or change of driving test region can submit the applications within two weeks after resumption of the services of the Driving Test Appointment Office. In addition, the online booking service for driving test appointments and the telephone booking service for repeater early test appointments will be suspended until further notice. Candidates who have already applied for repeater early test appointments can make payment at the Hong Kong Licensing Office and the Kowloon Licensing Office within two working days after resumption of the counter services. For enquiries about driving test appointments, please contact the Driving Test Appointment Office from 10am and 5pm from Monday to Friday by phone.



Vehicle examination services



(6) The TD’s Vehicle Examination Centres will provide vehicle examination services for vehicles with an appointment from Monday to Friday.



For enquiries, members of the public can contact the offices concerned of the TD at the following numbers:



Hong Kong Licensing Office 2804 2636 Kowloon Licensing Office 2150 7728 Kwun Tong Licensing Office 2775 6835 Sha Tin Licensing Office 2606 1468 Public Vehicles Unit 2804 2574 Driving Licence Records Office 2804 2596 Driving Offence Points Office 2804 2594 Driving Test Centre/Driving Test Appointment Office 2771 7723 Cross Boundary Unit 2543 2114 To Kwa Wan Vehicle Examination Centre 2364 3112 Sheung Kwai Chung Vehicle Examination Centre 2424 5215 Kowloon Bay Vehicle Examination Centre 2759 7036 New Kowloon Bay Vehicle Examination Centre 2751 8862



The TD apologises for inconvenience caused to members of the public as it is unable to provide full services due to the novel coronavirus. To reduce the risk of virus transmission, members of the public are advised to submit applications after the TD’s resumption of full services unless there are urgent needs.



Drivers and registered vehicle owners are reminded that any person who drives a vehicle on a road or provides transportation services should possess a valid licence/permit in accordance with the law.

Lo Wu and Lok Ma Chau stations of the East Rail Line are closed. Train service between Hung Hom and Sheung Shui stations maintains normal.

East Rail Line Racecourse Station is closed today and trains will not stop at this station.

Please plan your journey accordingly.

With effect from February 8 (Saturday), the public transport services for Shenzhen Bay Port (SBP) and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Hong Kong Port (HZMB HKP) are adjusted as follows:

A. Shenzhen Bay Port

(i) Local public transport services

Regarding the local public transport serving SBP, the services of New Lantao Bus (NLB) route No. B2X (Tin Yiu Estate – SBP); Citybus routes No. B3 (Tuen Mun Pier Head – SBP), No. B3A (Shan King Estate – SBP) and No. B3M (Tuen Mun Station – SBP(Circular)); and New Territories green minibus (GMB) route No. 618 (Tin Yan Estate – SBP) will be suspended.

Furthermore, NLB routes No. B2 (Yuen Long Station – SBP) and No. B2P (Tin Tsz Estate – SBP) and Citybus route No. B3X (Tuen Mun Town Centre – SBP) will continue to provide services while the service levels will be reduced to a 30-minute headway.

(ii) Cross-boundary coach services

Cross-boundary coaches using SBP will suspend services. Members of the public may use the public transport modes (including franchised bus and taxi) still in service to travel to and from the control point if necessary. Passengers can enquire about the service details from the operators concerned.

B. Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Hong Kong Port

(i) Local public transport services

Regarding the local public transport serving the HZMB HKP, the operating hours of NLB routes No. B4 (Hong Kong International Airport (Terminal Building) – HZMB HKP(Circular)) and No. B6 (Mun Tung Estate – HZMB HKP) will be reduced to run between 7am and 11pm daily while the headway of these two routes will be reduced to 60 minutes. The headway of Citybus route No. B5 (HZMB HKP – Sunny Bay Public Transport Interchange) will be reduced to 45 minutes. Furthermore, GMB route No. 901 (Ying Tung Estate – HZMB HKP(Circular)) will be suspended.

(ii) Cross-boundary coach services

The cross-boundary coach services plying between Guangdong and Hong Kong will be suspended. Limited services will be maintained for the services travelling between Hong Kong and Macao. Passengers can enquire about the service details from the operators concerned.

In addition, the shuttle bus services (Gold Bus) (for the HZMB HKP only) at the HZMB HKP will also maintain limited services. The headways of the Macao route and the Zhuhai route will be adjusted to approximately 30 to 60 minutes and approximately 60 minutes respectively, subject to further service adjustments according to passenger demand.

Due to the special arrangement for race meeting at Sha Tin Racecourse, KMB Route Nos. 848, 868, 869, 872, 872X, 887, 888, 889, 891 and 893 are suspended until further notice.

KMB will put up notices to inform passengers of the above service arrangements.

Due to watermain burst, all lanes of Tai Chung Kiu Road Tai Wai bound near City One are closed to all traffic.

Affected bus routes have been diverted.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes.

Traffic is busy now.

Special traffic arrangement for Guangdong-Hong Kong cross-boundary private cars ********************************************************

Guangdong-Hong Kong cross-boundary private cars under the regular quota and issued with valid Closed Road Permits (CRPs) for using Sha Tau Kok or Man Kam To Control Point will be allowed to use Shenzhen Bay Port to travel between Guangdong and Hong Kong starting from midnight on February 3 (Monday) until further notice.

Train service on the High Speed Rail between Hong Kong West Kowloon Station and the Mainland are suspended until further notice. Hong Kong West Kowloon Station is also closed from this date onwards.

According to the information from the MTRCL, passengers holding tickets for trains between Hong Kong West Kowloon and the Mainland should keep their tickets and receipts or ticket purchase verifications to obtain refunds at Hong Kong West Kowloon Station after it reopens. Please refer to the latest ticket refund arrangements as announced by the MTR. You may also visit the High Speed Rail website www. mtr. com. hk/highspeed or refer to the High Speed Rail app.

If you have purchased tickets through the 12306 website, refunds can be directly obtained through the website.

In connection with the suspension of the train service on the High Speed Rail between Hong Kong West Kowloon Station and the Mainland and the closure of Hong Kong West Kowloon Station, the following bus routes are suspended until resumption of operation of the High Speed Rail-

– Citybus route no. W1 (Admiralty Station (West) Bus Terminus – West Kowloon Station Bus Terminus)

– KMB route no. W2 (Kwun Tong Station Public Transport Interchange – West Kowloon Station Bus Terminus)

– KMB route no. W3 (Sheung Shui – West Kowloon Station Bus Terminus)

The bus companies will put up notices to inform passengers of the above services arrangements.

Due to the closure of Ocean Park, please be advised the following temporary bus arrangements be implemented until further notice:-

– Suspension of the service of CTB Route 629 from Central to Ocean Park; and

– Suspension of detoured routing through Ocean Park for Cross Harbour Routes 107, 170, 171 and 973 on Saturdays, Sundays and Public Holidays.

The bus companies will put up notices to inform passengers of the above services arrangements.

