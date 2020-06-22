THE EXOGENOUS NATURAL PHOSPHOLIPIDS, EPA-PC AND EPA-PE, CONTRIBUTES TO AMELIORATE INFLAMMATION AND PROMOTE MACROPHAGES POLARIZATION

Dietary intake of sea cucumber phospholipids, a rich source of eicosapentaenoic acid in the form of phospholipids (EPA-PLs), has been shown to improve obesity and related disorders. However, whether dietary eicosapentaenoic acid in the form of phosphatidylcholine and phosphatidylethanolamine (EPA-PC and EPA-PE, respectively) show the anti-inflammatory efficacy and its underlying mechanism as scarcely been investigated before. The purpose of this study was to determine if EPA-PC and EPA-PE improve chronic inflammation and alter the interaction between macrophage and adipocytes. We found that EPA-PC and EPA-PE reduced the elevated levels of serum TNF-α, IL-6 and MCP1, and attenuated macrophage infiltration in liver and iWAT of HFSD induced inflammatory model. Importantly, EPA-PC and EPA-PE promoted macrophages polarization in white adipose tissue. Furthermore, this effect on macrophage polarization is also observed in 3T3L1 and Raw 264.7 transwell co-culture system, which suggested that EPA-PC and EPA-PE attenuate chronic inflammation by promoting the M2‐dominant polarization of macrophages in vitro. ur experiments in vitro illustrated that EPA-PC and EPA-PE attenuated the phosphorylation of p65 NFκB in Raw264.7 macrophages and increased PPARγ expression in 3T3-L1 adipocytes, during the co-culture, which might contribute to improvment of adipose inflammation. Thus, dietary eicosapentaenoic acid in the form of phosphatidylcholine and phosphatidylethanolamine may be a therapeutic strategy for chronic inflammation in obese adipose tissue.ylcholine and phosphatidylethanolamine may be a therapeutic strategy for chronic inflammation in obese adipose tissue.