THE EVOLUTIONARY STATUS OF CHEMICALLY PECULIAR ECLIPSING BINARY STAR DV BOO

(AGENPARL) – GARCHING (GERMANY), dom 31 gennaio 2021 First Author: Kahraman Aliçavuș, Filiz
Instruments: EMMI, FEROS, HARPS
ProgramIDs: 091.D-0469, 54.A-0606, 082.D-0499, 085.C-0614, 091.D-0414
BibCode: 2020RAA….20..150K

Eclipsing binary systems are unique stellar objects to examine and understand stellar evolution and formation. Thanks to these systems, the fundamental stellar parameters (mass, radius) can be obtained very precisely. The existence of metallic-line (Am) stars in binaries is noticeably common. However, the known number of Am stars in eclipsing binaries is less. The Am stars in eclipsing binaries are extremely useful to deeply investigate the properties of Am stars, as eclipsing binaries are the only tool to directly derive the fundamental stellar parameters. Additionally, the atmospheric parameters and metallicities of such binary components could be obtained by a detailed spectroscopic study. Therefore, in this study, we present a comprehensive photometric and spectroscopic analysis of the eclipsing binary system DV Boo which has a possible Am component. The fundamental stellar parameters were determined by the analysis of radial velocity and photometric light curves. The atmospheric parameters of both binary components of DV Boo were derived considering the disentangled spectra. The chemical abundance analysis was carried out as well. As a result, we showed that the primary component exhibits a typical Am star chemical abundance distribution. The fundamental stellar parameters of the binary components were also obtained with an accuracy of <1% for masses and <3% for radii. The evolutionary status of DV Boo was examined utilizing the precisely obtained stellar parameters. The age of the system was found to be 1.00 ± 0.08 Gyr.

