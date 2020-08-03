THE EU’S CHEMICAL WEAPONS SANCTIONS REGIME

lunedì, Agosto 3, 2020
(AGENPARL) – PARIS, lun 03 agosto 2020 Concerns about the ero­sion of the ‘taboo’ on chemical weapons use have deepened in recent years, in particular following the chemical weapons attacks that have taken place in the Syrian conflict. The sanctions regime against the proliferation and use of chemical weapons which the EU adopted in October 2018 constitutes the Union’s first coercive instrument against chemical weapons, and is an attempt by the EU to support the multilateral chemical disarmament regime after efforts to frame a response via the United Nations Security Council failed.

