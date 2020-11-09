THE EUROPEAN UNION DELEGATION TO THE UNITED KINGDOM IS LOOKING FOR: LOCAL AGENT – ASSISTANT FOR THE EU CITIZEN’S RIGHTS PROGRAMME

(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS (BELGIUM), lun 09 novembre 2020

Vacancy notice number 351318

We are

The European Union currently has 142 Delegations, eight of which are to international organisations. In all, more than 1200 officials and 4100 other staff are currently serving in these Delegations. The work of a Delegation varies from country to country but, in general, covers political matters, trade, press and information, aid management and the external aspects of internal EU policies. The key areas of activity of the Delegation will relate to political, foreign policy and security matters, trade, internal market (incl. labour related), as well as external aspects of Union policies (research & innovation, education, climate change, energy, fisheries, etc.).

The Delegation of the European Union to the United Kingdom opened its doors on 1st February 2020 following Brexit and is located in London. It currently consists of some 35 staff members, working across six Sections: Head of Delegation Section, Political Section, Press & Information Section, EU Policies Section I & II and Administration Section.

We offer

We offer a post of Assistant in the EU citizens’ rights team. Upon recruitment, the successful candidate will occupy a specific job function as Assistant. Under the job function, the successful candidate will support communication and outreach / awareness raising activities (offline and online events, campaigns, publications); assist with the operational preparation and conduct of internal and external meetings (in person or online); assist with procurement and grant procedures; support the management of the Delegation’s external contracts; assist with the preparation of background analysis by assessing and presenting data sets; assist with the dissemination of information internally and externally.

We offer a competitive position in an international environment. Place of employment is London, in the premises of the Delegation of the EU to the United Kingdom. Employment condition is on full time basis, with 37.5 weekly working hours in a dynamic and multi-cultural environment. The Group in the salary scale for the position of Assistant is Group 2 with starting monthly basic salary of GBP 2,884 depending on the experience, plus benefits.

Tasks will include, but are not limited to the following:

EU Citizens’ rights programme management

Assist with the the Delegation’s EU citizens’ rights outreach activities in order to help promote citizens’ rights information sessions, legal advice surgeries, online and offline awareness raising campaigns;

Contribute to the preparation of background assessments by assessing media, social media and using statistical data sets (as provided by the public authorities and research organisations) in MS Excel;

Liaise with EU27 embassies and local community information providers to help channel their requests and share validated information with them as provided by the Delegation’s citizens’ rights team, including its external contractors;

Manage the EU citizens’ rights related publications: Assess demand and arrange supply accordingly. Liaise with the EU’s Publication Office to prepare print and distribution runs, liaise with the EU’s interpretation service to help prepare language versions;

Co-manage and assist with the publication of information on the Delegations’ online platforms (websites, collaborative workspaces);

Help monitor and channel relevant information published to team members and external stakeholders;

Assist with the facilitation of relations with, information queries from and visits by representatives of the European Parliament, EU Member States’ and UK authorities;

Perform other support tasks as requested by the EU citizens’ rights programme lead.

Coordination, logistics and administrative support

Manage the operational aspects of preparing and conducting online and offline events for the Delegation’s EU citizens’ rights team, including internal and external meetings, seminars and webinars. Help with the operational preparation of regular meetings with the UK authorities and the NGOs taking part a citizens’ rights stakeholder network. Manage the citizens’ rights team contacts by keeping email and other distribution lists up-to-date at all times;

Assist with public procurement and grant procedures, including the preparation of tender and technical specifications, budget and other required forms; assist with the establishment and the scheduling of meetings for evaluation committees, contribute to the drafting of evaluation reports, prepare documents for awarding and the signature of contracts;

Assist with the management of contracts including: liaising with contractors to obtain reports and invoices, with the validations of these and any follow-ups required. Liaise with the Delegation’s administrative team to help ensure the smooth running of contracts from an operational point of view;

Manage functional e-mailboxes and help with the dissemination of incoming and outgoing information.

Selection Criteria

Minimum Requirements:

Medically fit to perform the required duties; Advanced level knowledge of English (C2 level reading, speaking and writing); High School Leaving Certificate To have the right to work or be in possession of a valid work permit for the United Kingdom. Minimum 4 years of working experience related to the job description in at least one of these areas: Communication and outreach (event management, publications management, promotional activity management) Contract and/or public procurement management Administrative support (contact management, liaising with stakeholders, dissemination of information) Microsoft Office and be computer literate in order to use specific EU IT applications

The following will be considered an asset:

Awareness of issues related to EU citizens’ rights in the UK in the context of the UK’s withdrawal from the EU

Knowledge of other EU languages.

College or university degree

Experience in all three areas (communication, contract/public procurement management and administrative support)

Work experience related to assisting EU citizens in the UK

Work experience in international organisations and/or diplomatic missions

Any knowledge of ABAC, ARES and other IT systems used by European Institutions

Required Personal Skills:

Critical thinking, creative thinking, analytical thinking

Collaborative, participatory and positive / solution oriented approach, team commitment, open mindedness, active listener

High degree of personal initiative and ownership

Ability to perform duties independently, with speed and accuracy, excellent organisations skills

Personal accountability, flexibility and versatility to adapt to changing situation and contexts,

High degree of reliability, integrity and discretion

Ability to work in a multicultural (cultivation of cultural awareness, acceptance of cultural diversity; openness to learn, patience and understanding when interacting with colleagues with different backgrounds, awareness of what could lead to misinterpretations and how these could be best avoided or addressed)

How to apply

Please send your application and supporting documents to

The package should include a motivation letter, a detailed CV (using the attached EU CV template) and clearly indicating the name of the position and the vacancy number. Copies of academic certificates and testimonials will be requested at a later stage.

The procedure

After the deadline for applications, the applications will be reviewed by a Selection Committee set up for this purpose. The Selection Committee will prepare a short-list of candidates who are considered to be the most suitable for the post on the basis of a preliminary assessment of the information provided in their application letter and the supporting documents. The short-listed candidates will be invited to an assessment phase which may include a written test. Only candidates that have obtained a satisfactory grade in the written test will be invited to an interview – during these two phases, the Selection Committee will assess the suitability of the candidates for the post. The employment is conditional, subject to proof that the individual is eligible to work in the UK.

The Delegation will not supply further information or discuss the selection procedure by telephone or e-mail.

The candidates who have not been short-listed will not be contacted individually; however, the Delegation will use the same means of publication as for this Vacancy Notice, or by sending individual e-mails, to inform the remaining candidates once the recruitment procedure has been completed and that a candidate has (or has not) been recruited.

The deadline for applications is: 25 November 2020.

Curriculum vitae – local agent

0https://eeas.europa.eu/sites/eeas/files/chapter_6_annex_en_local_agent_model_of_cv_12.doc’>https://eeas.europa.eu/sites/eeas/files/chapter_6_annex_en_local_agent_model_of_cv_12.doc

Fonte/Source: https://eeas.europa.eu/headquarters/headquarters-homepage/88389/european-union-delegation-united-kingdom-looking-local-agent-assistant-eu-citizen%E2%80%99s-rights_en