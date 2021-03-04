giovedì, Marzo 4, 2021
THE EUROPEAN PILLAR OF SOCIAL RIGHTS MUST BE DELIVERED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH LOCAL AND REGIONAL AUTHORITIES

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, gio 04 marzo 2021

​​​Regions and cities are ready to play their part in building a strong Social Europe which will ensure just transitions and recovery after the Covid-19 crisis. The Action Plan for the implementation of the European Pillar of Social Rights , which was presented today by the European Commission, sets three ambitious headline targets which should guide policy decisions in the Member States and their regions to achieve the objectives of the Pillar, also by making full use of different EU funds to unlock social investment.

Fonte/Source: https://cor.europa.eu/en/news/Pages/Social-pillar-action-plan.aspx

