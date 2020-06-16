martedì, Giugno 16, 2020
GOVERNO, DA CDM VIA AL DECRETO PROROGA DALLA CIG

GOVERNMENT-FUNDED IMPERIAL COLLEGE COVID-19 VACCINE MOVES INTO FIRST HUMAN TRIALS

DEPARTMENT OF STATE RELEASES ANNUAL FISCAL TRANSPARENCY REPORT

AMBASSADOR OF BELARUS V.BRYLEV MEETS THE PRESIDENT OF SERBIA

MEETING OF THE ADVISORY COMMITTEE ON INTERNATIONAL POSTAL AND DELIVERY SERVICES

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1845 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1845 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – FASE ITER

THE EUROPEAN GREEN DEAL IS GOING LOCAL

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, mar 16 giugno 2020

The European Committee of the Regions has today launched the ‘Green Deal Going Local’ working group.Composed of 13 local and regional elected representatives, its objective is to guarantee that EU cities and regions are directly involved in the definition, implementation and assessment of the numerous initiatives under the European Green Deal, the EU’s sustainable growth strategy to reach climate-neutrality by 2050.

Fonte/Source: https://cor.europa.eu/en/news/Pages/The-European-Green-Deal-is-Going-Local-.aspx

