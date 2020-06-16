(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, mar 16 giugno 2020

The European Committee of the Regions has today launched the ‘Green Deal Going Local’ working group.Composed of 13 local and regional elected representatives, its objective is to guarantee that EU cities and regions are directly involved in the definition, implementation and assessment of the numerous initiatives under the European Green Deal, the EU’s sustainable growth strategy to reach climate-neutrality by 2050.

Fonte/Source: https://cor.europa.eu/en/news/Pages/The-European-Green-Deal-is-Going-Local-.aspx