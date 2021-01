(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, gio 28 gennaio 2021

European Commission Press release Brussels, 27 Jan 2021 Today, the Commission has appointed three new Heads of the Representations. Ms María De Los Angeles Benítez Salas will take up her duties in Madrid on 1 April 2021. On 16 April 2021, Ms Zane Petre and Ms Jerneja Jug Jerše will start in their new functions in Latvia and in Ljubljana respectively .

Fonte/Source: https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/IP_21_241