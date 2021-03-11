THE EU SME STRATEGY ONE YEAR ON: CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, gio 11 marzo 2021

The EU SME Strategy, published exactly one year ago by the European Commission aimed at helping small businesses leading the twin transition, reducing regulatory burdens and red tape, supporting market access and entrepreneurship, and improving access to financing. However, the COVID-19 pandemic is threatening the viability of European SMEs due to serious disruptions of global supply chains, transport and travel restrictions, and the collapse in consumption and consumer confidence.

Fonte/Source: https://cor.europa.eu/en/news/Pages/SME-strategy-one-year-on.aspx