giovedì, Marzo 11, 2021
Breaking News

VACCINI, GELMINI: VIA LIBERA EMA A J&J BELLISSIMA NOTIZIA

DISCIPLINA SANZIONATORIA PER VIOLAZIONE DISPOSIZIONI REGOLAMENTO (UE)

USA, PIANO AIUTI ANTI COVID. VESCOVI: PIù SOSTEGNO ALLA VITA

CARITAS SVIZZERA PER LA SIRIA, IN 10 ANNI STANZIATI 76 MILIONI DI…

REVOLUTIONIZING INSURANCE: THE PERSONALIZED INSURANCE ENGINE

11 MARZO,AL VIA L’AZIONE INTERRELIGIOSA E GLOBALE PER IL CLIMA

GOVERNO, CDM A CHIGI, LUIGI FEDERICO SIGNORINI A DIRETTORE GENERALE DELLA BANCA…

TERRORISMO: L’ATTENZIONE IN EUROPA RESTI ANCORA ALTA

INTERVENTO DI PIETRO BARTOLO SULLA SITUAZIONE NELLA PARTE ORIENTALE DELLA REPUBBLICA DEMOCRATICA…

IN TALLINN, LITHUANIA’S FOREIGN MINISTER GABRIELIUS LANDSBERGIS AND HIS BRITISH COUNTERPART DOMINIC…

Agenparl

THE EU SME STRATEGY ONE YEAR ON: CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, gio 11 marzo 2021

The EU SME Strategy, published exactly one year ago by the European Commission aimed at helping small businesses leading the twin transition, reducing regulatory burdens and red tape, supporting market access and entrepreneurship, and improving access to financing. However, the COVID-19 pandemic is threatening the viability of European SMEs due to serious disruptions of global supply chains, transport and travel restrictions, and the collapse in consumption and consumer confidence.

Fonte/Source: https://cor.europa.eu/en/news/Pages/SME-strategy-one-year-on.aspx

Post collegati

THE EU SME STRATEGY ONE YEAR ON: CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES

Redazione

OPENING REMARKS BY VICE-PRESIDENT JOUROVá AT THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT PLENARY DEBATE ON “GOVERNMENT ATTEMPTS TO SILENCE FREE MEDIA IN POLAND, HUNGARY AND SLOVENIA”

Redazione

PRESS RELEASE – FISHING RULES: COMPULSORY CCTV FOR CERTAIN VESSELS TO COUNTER INFRACTIONS

Redazione

37/2021 : 11 MARCH 2021 – ADVOCATE GENERAL’S OPINION IN AVIS 1/19, ISTANBUL CONVENTION

Redazione

USA, PIANO AIUTI ANTI COVID. VESCOVI: PIù SOSTEGNO ALLA VITA

Redazione

REGISTRAZIONE CONSIGLIO COMUNALE DI CASOLA VALSENIO – 9 MARZO 2021

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More