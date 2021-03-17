mercoledì, Marzo 17, 2021
Agenparl

THE ESSENTIAL OIL FROM THE RAW AND VINEGAR PROCESSED RHIZOMA CURCUMAE AMELIORATE CCL4-INCUDED LIVER FIBROSIS: INTEGRATING NETWORK PHARMACOLOGY AND MOLECULAR MECHANISM EVALUATION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 17 marzo 2021

Food Funct., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0FO03052J, Paper
Yi Chen, Wan Liao Wan Liao, Zongping Zhu, Jiao Chen, Qing Song Yang, Yongfeng Zheng, Xinjie Zhang, Boonjai Limsila, Meigui Lu, Shu Fu, Rui Li
Liver fibrosis caused by multiple chronic liver injuries, is a known contributor to cirrhosis, and even liver cancer. Rhizoma Curcumae as a Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) has been extensively used…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/FO/~3/cIMGG8LlwWo/D0FO03052J

Redazione

