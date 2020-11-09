lunedì, Novembre 9, 2020
Breaking News

USA, IL PRESIDENTE ELETTO DAI MEDIA MAINSTREAM BIDEN SVELA IL SUO CONSIGLIO…

USA, DECINE DI MIGLIAIA DI SCHEDE NON SIGILLATE SONO ARRIVATE NELLA CONTEA…

USA, GSA RISPONDE AL COMITATO DI BIDEN: «L’ACCERTAMENTO NON è STATO ANCORA…

MORE RAPID COVID-19 TESTS TO BE ROLLED OUT ACROSS ENGLAND

USA, IL PRESIDENTE TRUMP HA LICENZIATO IL SEGRETARIO ALLA DIFESA MARK ESPER

COVID, MARSILIO (ABRUZZO): ALTRE 5 REGIONI ZONE ARANCIONE

USA, L’IMPIEGATO ELETTORALE DI DETROIT SOSTIENE CHE I COLLEGHI HANNO ISTRUITO GLI…

“IMPRESE SOCIALI E TRANSIZIONE VERDE E GIUSTA”, SEMINARIO INTERATTIVO DOMANI MARTEDì 10…

USA, POWEL (TRUMP), I DEMOCRATICI HANNO PIANIFICATO L’OPERAZIONE DI FRODE

THE UNITED STATES PRESENTS ITS UNIVERSAL PERIODIC REVIEW NATIONAL REPORT

Agenparl

THE ENGLISH DEPARTMENT’S OMAD SERIES: EVERYTHING BUT LITERATURE: ROMANTIC POETRY AND THE LIMITS OF COMEDY’S PROVOCATIVE FORMS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – REGINA (CANADA), lun 09 novembre 2020 Friday 20 November, 2020

3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Dr. Carmen Mathes will be presenting “Everything But Laughter: Romantic Poetry and the Limits of Comedy’s Provocative Forms” as part of the English Department’s Orlene Murad Academic Discussion (OMAD) series, which aims to foster lively discussion on a wide range of issues related to the study of English…

Fonte/Source: https://www.uregina.ca/events/the-english-departments-omad-series-everything-but-literature-romantic-poetry-and-the-limits-of-comedys-provocative-forms

Post collegati

THE ENGLISH DEPARTMENT’S OMAD SERIES: EVERYTHING BUT LITERATURE: ROMANTIC POETRY AND THE LIMITS OF COMEDY’S PROVOCATIVE FORMS

Redazione

FEDERAL FUNDING ANNOUNCED FOR U OF R RESEARCHER WORKING TO CONTAIN AND COMBAT COVID-19

Redazione

POLISH JOURNAL OF ENGLISH STUDIES (2545-0131, 2543-5981)

Redazione

CELL PHONE PHOTOGRAPHY SAMPLER

Redazione

THE OXFORD HANDBOOK OF CHAUCER

Redazione

U OF R RESEARCHER COLLABORATES ON INTERNATIONAL STUDY LOOKING AT THE IMPACT OF WORKING FROM HOME DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More