For decades, the Laurencia family of halogenated C 15 -acetogenins has served as a valuable testing ground for the prowess of chemical synthesis, particularly as it relates to generating functionalized 8-membered bromoethers. Herein, we show that a readily modified and predictable approach that generates such rings and an array of attendant stereocenters via a bromenium-induced cyclization/ring-expansion process can be used to synthesize laurendecumallene B and determine the configuration of two of its previously unassigned stereocenters. In particular, this work highlights how the use of the bromenium source BDSB (Et 2 SBr•SbCl 5 Br) in non-conventional solvents is essential to generating much of the target’s complexity in optimal yields and stereoselectivity. Moreover, the final structural assignment of laurendecumallene B reveals that it has one element of bromine-based chirality that, to the best of our knowledge, is not shared with any other member of the class.