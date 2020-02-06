6 Febbraio 2020
Agenparl English Educazione Scienza e Tecnologia Social Network

THE ENANTIOSELECTIVE TOTAL SYNTHESIS OF LAURENDECUMALLENE B

(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), gio 06 febbraio 2020

For decades, the Laurencia family of halogenated C15-acetogenins has served as a valuable testing ground for the prowess of chemical synthesis, particularly as it relates to generating functionalized 8-membered bromoethers. Herein, we show that a readily modified and predictable approach that generates such rings and an array of attendant stereocenters via a bromenium-induced cyclization/ring-expansion process can be used to synthesize laurendecumallene B and determine the configuration of two of its previously unassigned stereocenters. In particular, this work highlights how the use of the bromenium source BDSB (Et2SBr•SbCl5Br) in non-conventional solvents is essential to generating much of the target’s complexity in optimal yields and stereoselectivity. Moreover, the final structural assignment of laurendecumallene B reveals that it has one element of bromine-based chirality that, to the best of our knowledge, is not shared with any other member of the class.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SC/~3/9hmTlmWPLRA/C9SC06116A

