(AGENPARL) – ven 02 luglio 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

07/01/2021 08:38 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The State Department hosted Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin and a delegation from the Government of Tajikistan for the eighth U.S.-Tajikistan Annual Bilateral Consultations on July 1, following 30 years of bilateral partnership between the United States and Tajikistan.

The United States delegation, led by Acting Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Dean Thompson, reiterated the United States’ commitment to Tajikistan’s independence, sovereignty, and prosperity and cited our shared goal of a just and durable settlement in Afghanistan. The delegations discussed issues related to security and law enforcement, human rights, and energy and the economy. Participants affirmed their countries’ commitments to jointly address regional security threats, cooperate on efforts to counter terrorism, and professionalize security services. Officials discussed opportunities for advancing mutual goals to promote religious freedom and combat trafficking in persons. The delegations also discussed joint initiatives to increase regional connectivity and improve bilateral trade and investment opportunities.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this