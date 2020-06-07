(AGENPARL) – HEBRON (PALESTINE), dom 07 giugno 2020 The effect of using PCM in increasing the performance of solar hot water storage tank

Al-Rajabi, Raef

Storing heat energy using latent heat storage system is considered as one of the of the

methods that are used to raise the performance and efficiency of solar hot water storage

system (SHWST).Phase Change Materials (PCMs) may be added to solar hot water storage

tank to act as latent heat storage media offering a high storage capacity compared to sensible

heat storage.

This study investigates the effect of using phase change materials (PCMs) around a 60-liters

solar hot water storage tank (SHWST). The study conducted on three different volumes that

varies by the difference of the thickness of phase change materials (PCMs) surrounding the

tank. Throughout this study, the use of paraffin wax (PW) as a phase change material (PCM)

was investigated.

This study shows the importance of using phase change materials (PCMs) in solar hot water

storage systems (SHWST) by comparing these modified systems with the traditional solar hot

water storage systems. Due to thermal efficiency of these materials and its ability of storing

and releasing heat energy, the performance and efficiency of the solar hot water storage tank

(SHWST) were improved.

The results obtained from this study shows that using paraffin wax (PW) with a thickness of

4cm around the SHWST achieved better performance and higher efficiency compared to the

traditional SHWST. The results of this study shows that the efficiency of this design is higher

than the traditional solar hot water storage tank by 21.78% taking in consideration that it

contains an isolation layer of polyethylene of the same thickness and function under the same

conditions. Furthermore, the amount of heat loss was reduced by 65.3% and the thermal

efficiency was raised by 3.96% and the energy efficiency by 6.35% as well.

يعد تخزين الطاقة الحرارية بالطريقة الكامنة احدى الطرق المتبعة لرفع اداء وكفاءة أنظمةة تخةزين الميةال السةاخنة الشمسةية.

يتم اضافة مواد تغيير الطور )PCM( في خزان تخزين الماء الساخن بالطاقة الشمسية ليكون بمثابة وسائط تخةزين حراريةة

بالتخزين الحراري المعقول.

كامنة التي توفر سعة تخزين عالية مقارنةً

تم في هذا العمل دراسة تأثير اضافة مواد تغير الطور )PCM( حول خزان تخزين الماء الساخن بالطاقة الشمسةية سةعة 60

لتةر بثةثةة احمةام مختخفةة بةاختة سةم مةادة تغيةر الطةور)PCM( المحيطةة ب ةا حيةخ تةم اختيةار يةمع البةرافيين )PW(

كإحدى انواع مواد تغير الطور )PCM(.

اظ رت الدراسة أهمية استخدام مواد تغير الطةور فةي انظمةة التخةزين الحراريةة مقارنةة مةع انظمةة التخةزين التقخيديةة نظةرا

لخفاعخية الحرارية ل ذل المواد وقيام ا بتخزين وتحرير الطاقة الحراريةة ممةا أسة م فةي رفةع االداء والفعاليةة لخزانةات تخةزين

الماء الساخن بالطقة الشمسية.

توصخت الدراسة الى أن اضافة يمع البرافيين )PW( حول خزان تخزين الميال الساخن بالطاقة الشمسية بسم )4سم( حقق

افضل اداء وكفاءة بنسبة 21.78% مقارنة مع خزان تخزين الماء الساخن بالطاقة الشمسية التقخيدي الذي يحتوي عخى طبقةة

من العازل الحراري بولي أثيخين ل ةا نفةا السةم وعنةد نفةا ظةرو العمةل. حيةخ انخفضةت كميةة الفقةد الحةراري لخخةزان

بنسبة 65.3% وارتفعت الكفاءة الحرارية بنسبة 3.96% وبنسبة 6.35% ارتفعت كفاءة الطاقة المستفادة من الخزان.

CD, no of pages 74 , طاقة ماجستير 14/2019 , 31059

