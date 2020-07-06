THE EFFECT OF INTRODUCING AN ETHER GROUP INTO AN IMIDAZOLIUM-BASED IONIC LIQUID IN BINARY MIXTURES WITH DMSO

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 06 luglio 2020

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2020, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0CP01568G, Paper

Yu Zhou, Xianzhen Xu, Zonghua Wang, Shida Gong, Hong Chen, Zhiwu Yu, Johannes Kiefer

Combined DFT and FTIR investigations reveal interesting hydrogen bonding interactions between dimethyl sulfoxide and an ether-functionalized imidazolium-based ionic liquid.

To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/bNYa595GIu0/D0CP01568G