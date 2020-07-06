lunedì, Luglio 6, 2020
THE EFFECT OF INTRODUCING AN ETHER GROUP INTO AN IMIDAZOLIUM-BASED IONIC LIQUID IN BINARY MIXTURES WITH DMSO

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 06 luglio 2020

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0CP01568G, Paper
Yu Zhou, Xianzhen Xu, Zonghua Wang, Shida Gong, Hong Chen, Zhiwu Yu, Johannes Kiefer
Combined DFT and FTIR investigations reveal interesting hydrogen bonding interactions between dimethyl sulfoxide and an ether-functionalized imidazolium-based ionic liquid.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/bNYa595GIu0/D0CP01568G

