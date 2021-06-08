(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 08 giugno 2021
New J. Chem., 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D1NJ02193A, Paper
Ilya E. Kolesnikov, Aleksandra A. Vidyakina, Marina S. Vasileva, Viktor G. Nosov, Nikita A. Bogachev, Vladimir B. Sosnovsky, Mikhail Y. Skripkin, Ilya I. Tumkin, Erkki Lähderanta, Andrey S. Mereshchenko
Eu3+ and Gd3+ doping results in the size reduction of β-NaYF4: Eu3+, Gd3+ microparticles; Gd3+ co-doping enhances the luminescence intensity.
