(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 08 giugno 2021

New J. Chem., 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D1NJ02193A, Paper
Ilya E. Kolesnikov, Aleksandra A. Vidyakina, Marina S. Vasileva, Viktor G. Nosov, Nikita A. Bogachev, Vladimir B. Sosnovsky, Mikhail Y. Skripkin, Ilya I. Tumkin, Erkki Lähderanta, Andrey S. Mereshchenko
Eu3+ and Gd3+ doping results in the size reduction of β-NaYF4: Eu3+, Gd3+ microparticles; Gd3+ co-doping enhances the luminescence intensity.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/jckYNWGG61E/D1NJ02193A

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here