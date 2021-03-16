martedì, Marzo 16, 2021
THE EDINBURGH COMPANION TO THE ARAB NOVEL IN ENGLISH

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, mar 16 marzo 2021
Title: The Edinburgh companion to the Arab novel in English [electronic resource] : the politics of Anglo Arab and Arab American literature and culture / edited by Nouri Gana.
Imprint: Edinburgh : Edinburgh University Press, 2013.
Shelfmark: JSTOR ebooks
Subjects: English fiction — Arab authors — History and criticism.
American fiction — Arab American authors — History and criticism.
English literature — Arab authors — History and criticism.
English literature — 20th century — History and criticism.
English literature — 21st century — History and criticism.

Fonte/Source: http://library.dur.ac.uk/record=b3256574a

