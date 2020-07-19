THE EASTERN REGION: 37,000 BENEFICIARIES OF «TETAMMAN» CLINICS SO FAR

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), dom 19 luglio 2020

According to the First Health Cluster of the Eastern Region Health affairs, «Tetamman» Clinics, over the first Month of their launch in the region to date, have served 37,000 beneficiaries.

These clinics (totaling 16) are available across the governorates of the Eastern Region, as follows: Al-Shifa Medical Center- Dammam, Ibn Al-Haytham Healthcare Center- Ras Tanura, Qariya Al-Ulya General Hospital, Prince Sultan Hospital- Mulaijah, Anak General Hospital, Al-Rafiah General Hospital, Salwa General Hospital, Central Jubail Healthcare Center, Al-Jisr Healthcare Center-Khobar, Al-Batha General Hospital, Prince Sultan Hospital-Urayarah, Biqayq Healthcare Center, Al-Khafji General Hospital, Al-Awamiyah Healthcare Center, Al-Nairiya General Hospital, and Safwa General Hospital.

It is worth mentioning that these clinics are devoted to serve everyone (whether a citizen, a resident, or an illegal resident), who develops Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms, such as high temperature that may be accompanied by shortness of breath and coughing.

