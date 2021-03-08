THE DOME OF GOLD NANOLIZED FOR CATALYSIS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 08 marzo 2021

Chem. Sci., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0SC06502A, Edge Article

Open Access Open Access

Yao Peng, Cheng Shang, Zhipan Liu

Gold is noble in bulk but turns out to be superior catalyst in nano scale when supported on oxides, in particular titania. The critical thickness, namely two-layer gold particles on…

