lunedì, Marzo 8, 2021
Breaking News

VACCINI: EURODEPUTATI PD, RESTIAMO ESIGENTI CON L’UE MA SENZA SAREBBE UN DISASTRO

CS GIORNATA INTERNAZIONALE DELLA DONNA, AL QUIRINALE IA PREMIAZIONE DELLE SCUOLE VINCITRICI…

PROPOSED NEW BYELAWS TO PROTECT SALMON STOCKS ON THE SEVERN

NOTA STAMPA: GIORGETTI NOMINA TRIA CONSULENTE ECONOMICO SUI VACCINI

TERRORISMO: SISTO, PLAUSO A OPERAZIONE BARI

UN ANNO FA LE PRIME CHIUSURE IN ITALIA, OGGI DIVISA TRA VACCINI…

RECOMMENDATIONS TO FINLAND ON THE IMPLEMENTATION OF ECONOMIC, SOCIAL AND CULTURAL RIGHTS

PAPA IN IRAQ: UN VIAGGIO ALL’INSEGNA DI MARIA, PONTE DI DIALOGO CON…

“DONNE LEADER PER UN FUTURO DI UGUAGLIANZA E PIENEZZA DI VITA”

MYANMAR: GIORNATA DI SCIOPERO GENERALE CONTRO I MILITARI GOLPISTI

Agenparl

THE DOME OF GOLD NANOLIZED FOR CATALYSIS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 08 marzo 2021

Chem. Sci., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0SC06502A, Edge Article
Open Access Open Access
Yao Peng, Cheng Shang, Zhipan Liu
Gold is noble in bulk but turns out to be superior catalyst in nano scale when supported on oxides, in particular titania. The critical thickness, namely two-layer gold particles on…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SC/~3/bUrlTrYgaRM/D0SC06502A

Post collegati

THE DOME OF GOLD NANOLIZED FOR CATALYSIS

Redazione

(11/03/2021) PUNTO ODG – APPROVAZIONE DEI RESOCONTI SOMMARI SEDUTE DEL 9 E 11 FEBBRAIO 2021

Redazione

(11/03/2021) PUNTO ODG – ESAME EVENTUALI PUNTI ALL’O.D.G. DELLA CONFERENZA UNIFICATA

Redazione

(11/03/2021) PUNTO ODG – COMMISSIONE POLITICHE AGRICOLE – REGIONE PUGLIAPROPOSTA NUOVI CRITERI DI RIPARTO DEI FONDI FEASR 2021-2022 – PUNTO ESAMINATO DALLE COMMISSIONI CONGIUNTE POLITICHE AGRICOLE – AFFARI FINANZIARI NELLA RIUNIONE DEL 4 FEBBRAIO 2021

Redazione

(11/03/2021) PUNTO ODG – ESAME EVENTUALI PUNTI ALL’O.D.G. DELLA CONFERENZA STATO-REGIONI

Redazione

(11/03/2021) PUNTO ODG – COMMISSIONE SALUTE – REGIONE PIEMONTE APPROVVIGIONAMENTO DEI VACCINI ANTINFLUENZALI – CAMPAGNA 2021-2022 – PUNTO ESAMINATO DALLA COMMISSIONE NELLA RIUNIONE DEL 20 GENNAIO 2021 E ALL’ESAME DELLA COMMISSIONE NELLA RIUNIONE PROGRAMMATA PER IL 10 MARZO 2021

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More