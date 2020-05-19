martedì, Maggio 19, 2020
THE DEVELOPMENT OF PEPTIDE–BORON DIFLUORIDE FORMAZANATE CONJUGATES AS FLUORESCENCE IMAGING AGENTS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 19 maggio 2020

RSC Adv., 2020, 10,18970-18977
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA02104K, Paper
Open Access Open Access
Neha Sharma, Stephanie M. Barbon, Tyler Lalonde, Ryan R. Maar, Mark Milne, Joe B. Gilroy, Leonard G. Luyt
Conjugation of a boron difluoride formazanate dye to receptor targeting peptides provides cancer imaging agents for fluorescence microscopy.
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/4ZgbEIQFrmY/D0RA02104K

