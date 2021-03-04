THE DESIGNED SYNTHESIS OF A HYDROPHOBIC COVALENT POLYMER COMPOSITE TO EXPEL TOXIC DYES AND OIL FROM WASTEWATER: THEORETICAL CORROBORATION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 04 marzo 2021

New J. Chem., 2021, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ04949B, Paper

Debanjan Dey, Amita Mondal, Somrita Nag, Udayan Mondal, Harish Hirani, Priyabrata Banerjee

In pursuit of addressing a global issue linked to the purification of contaminated water bodies, hydrophobic covalent organic framework (CPCMERI-2020) and its post-synthetically modified composites CPWCS and MS@CPWCS are reported herein.

