ASIAL welcomes the decision of the Prime Minister to address an issue that both employers and unions have been dissatisfied with (for different reasons) for quite a while – the Australian Industrial Relations system according to the World Economic Forum’s 2018 Global Competitiveness Report is the “least flexible workplace relations system in the world”. That is neither good for employees or employers.

However, we all know from bitter experience that unless there is a genuine willingness amongst the parties to compromise and not let ideological prejudices override common sense and a fair go, the goal of a better system may be unachievable.

For its part ASIAL has, over many years identified, aspects of the system that make it unnecessarily difficult for small business to compete and for bona fide employees to get a fair days pay for a fair days work. Our concerns are not unique. The main areas of concern to most employer organisations have been widely identified as:

Our system of modern awards

Enterprise bargaining, and

Clarity around types of employment including Part time and Casual Employment and the new entry – the Gig worker.

Over the next few weeks, via the website and in Security Insider Magazine, ASIAL will provide details of what we recommend as general principles for change that should improve the system and provide simpler, fairer arrangements for all working Australians recommendations.

