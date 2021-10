(AGENPARL) – mar 19 ottobre 2021 You are subscribed to Library of Congress Blog for Library of Congress.

10/19/2021 09:30 AM EDT

Billy Strayhorn was an American jazz pianist, composer, arranger, and lyricist, most often working for the Duke Ellington Orchestra. He wrote “Take the ‘A’ Train,” “Lush Life,” “Chelsea Bridge,” “Day Dream” and dozens of other standards. His papers are collected at the Library of Congress.

