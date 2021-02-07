domenica, Febbraio 7, 2021
THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC HAS TAUGHT THE WORLD THAT ONE CANNOT BE SAFE IF OTHERS ARE AT RISK: PRESIDENT KOVIND

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), dom 07 febbraio 2021

President’s Secretariat

President of India graces the 23rd annual convocation of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Karnataka

Posted On:
07 FEB 2021 12:57PM by PIB Delhi

The Covid-19 pandemic has taught the world that one cannot be safe if others are at risk, said the President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind. He was addressing the 23rd Annual Convocation of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Karnataka in Bengaluru today (February 7, 2021). The President said that the first major pandemic in over a century has taught us to be better prepared for unforeseen public health crises. Though Covid-19 seems to be one-of-a-kind health-crisis that happens rarely, a section of scientists has warned us to be prepared for similar challenges ahead. He expressed hope that the world has learnt the right lessons. He stated that in the post-Covid phase, the world would have to pay more attention to public healthcare.

Addressing the graduating students, the President said that their entry into this noble profession opens up for them, unforeseen and unprecedented opportunities to serve humanity. It depends on them as to how they make the best use of these opportunities. He stated that in the Union Budget announced on the 1st February, the area of ‘health and well-being’ has been recognised as one of the six crucial pillars of Atma-Nirbhar Bharat. Boosting healthcare infrastructure in the country is being given strong emphasis. He emphasized that effective utilisation of this national resource would be possible only with their active support and contribution.

The President said that healthcare delivery in India is poised to undergo a change at all stages – prevention, diagnosis and treatment. No single entity in the healthcare sector can deliver results and achieve outcomes. The evolution of the sector calls for active involvement and participation of all stakeholders and the use of innovation to bridge intent and execution.

The President was happy to note that the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, with one of the largest networks of affiliated institutions in the world, has led many innovations in the field of healthcare education. He said that it has emerged as a globally credible brand due to the sustained efforts made by the leaders of this university since its inception.

Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1695921

