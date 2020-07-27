The COVID-19 Impact on Philippine Business: Key Findings from the Enterprise Survey

(AGENPARL) – METRO MANILA, lun 27 luglio 2020

This report draws on a survey of Philippine businesses to provide initial facts and ideas to help the government develop evidence-based policies to support enterprises hurt by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

It includes key findings from ADB’s Philippine enterprise survey carried out in April and May 2020 to gauge the impact of COVID-19 on the business community. The report provides information to support current and future analysis.