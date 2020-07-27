lunedì, Luglio 27, 2020
THE COVID-19 IMPACT ON PHILIPPINE BUSINESS: KEY FINDINGS FROM THE ENTERPRISE SURVEY

(AGENPARL) – METRO MANILA, lun 27 luglio 2020

Publication | July 2020


The COVID-19 Impact on Philippine Business: Key Findings from the Enterprise Survey

This report draws on a survey of Philippine businesses to provide initial facts and ideas to help the government develop evidence-based policies to support enterprises hurt by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

  Download Data  

It includes key findings from ADB’s Philippine enterprise survey carried out in April and May 2020 to gauge the impact of COVID-19 on the business community. The report provides information to support current and future analysis.

Contents 

  • Methodology
  • Key Findings from the ADB Philippine Enterprise Survey
    • Data Structure
    • Company Profile
    • COVID-19 Impact on Business
  • Policy Implications
Type 
Subjects 
  • Communicable and vector-borne diseases, Diseases, Health, Industry and trade, Labor and employment, Private sector development, Small and medium enterprise, Social assistance programs, Social protection
Pages 
Dimensions 
SKU 
  • SPR200214-2
ISBN 
  • 978-92-9262-307-4 (print)
  • 978-92-9262-308-1 (electronic)
  • 978-92-9262-309-8 (ebook)
Countries 
  • Philippines
Price 
  • US$28.00 (paperback)
Citable URI 

0https://www.adb.org/sites/default/files/publication/622161/covid-19-impact-philippine-business-enterprise-survey.pdf’>https://www.adb.org/sites/default/files/publication/622161/covid-19-impact-philippine-business-enterprise-survey.pdf

Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/adb_publications/~3/r9mnmXJo2d4/covid-19-impact-philippine-business

