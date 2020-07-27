The COVID-19 Impact on Philippine Business: Key Findings from the Enterprise Survey

(AGENPARL) – METRO MANILA, lun 27 luglio 2020
This report draws on a survey of Philippine businesses to provide initial facts and ideas to help the government develop evidence-based policies to support enterprises hurt by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
It includes key findings from ADB’s Philippine enterprise survey carried out in April and May 2020 to gauge the impact of COVID-19 on the business community. The report provides information to support current and future analysis.
Contents
- Methodology
- Key Findings from the ADB Philippine Enterprise Survey
- Data Structure
- Company Profile
- COVID-19 Impact on Business
- Policy Implications
https://www.adb.org/sites/default/files/publication/622161/covid-19-impact-philippine-business-enterprise-survey.pdf
Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/adb_publications/~3/r9mnmXJo2d4/covid-19-impact-philippine-business