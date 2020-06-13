THE COSTS OF MACROPRUDENTIAL DELEVERAGING IN A LIQUIDITY TRAP

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), sab 13 giugno 2020

Jiaqian Chen

Daria Finocchiaro

Jesper Lindé

Karl Walentin

June 12, 2020

We examine the effects of various borrower-based macroprudential tools in a New Keynesian environment where both real and nominal interest rates are low. Our model features long-term debt, housing transaction costs and a zero-lower bound constraint on policy rates. We find that the long-term costs, in terms of forgone consumption, of all the macroprudential tools we consider are moderate. Even so, the short-term costs differ dramatically between alternative tools. Specifically, a loan-to-value tightening is more than twice as contractionary compared to loan-to-income tightening when debt is high and monetary policy cannot accommodate.

