This edition highlights supporting economic and environmentally sustainable solutions, in support of Environmental Operating Principle #3.

Content includes commentary from Ms. Amy Borman, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Environment, Safety, and Occupational Health, discussing how the Army is advancing readiness through environmental compliance and stewardship. This edition also highlights efforts from across the enterprise that are providing environmental and economic benefits across the nation, including: projects to improve waterway navigation; protecting historic sites while managing ever-changing training missions; improving hazardous material management; protecting endangered species; reducing energy costs; leveraging alternate water sourcing; bee pollinators.. and much more!

Fonte/Source: https://www.usace.army.mil/Media/News-Archive/Story-Article-View/Article/2316258/the-corps-environment-august-2020-issue-now-available/