THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC REPRESENTS A FURTHER RISK WITH RELATION TO MIGRATION

(AGENPARL) – BUDAPEST (HUNGARY), lun 29 giugno 2020 “New waves of migration could set out for Europe as a result of the coronavirus pandemic; this must be prevented in view of the fact that in addition to a security risk, illegal migration now also represents major health and economic risks”, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó highlighted at a joint press conference with his Cypriot counterpart in Nicosia on Friday.

