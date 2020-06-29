lunedì, Giugno 29, 2020
THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC REPRESENTS A FURTHER RISK WITH RELATION TO MIGRATION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BUDAPEST (HUNGARY), lun 29 giugno 2020 “New waves of migration could set out for Europe as a result of the coronavirus pandemic; this must be prevented in view of the fact that in addition to a security risk, illegal migration now also represents major health and economic risks”, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó highlighted at a joint press conference with his Cypriot counterpart in Nicosia on Friday.

Fonte/Source: http://www.kormany.hu/en/ministry-of-foreign-affairs-and-trade/news/the-coronavirus-pandemic-represents-a-further-risk-with-relation-to-migration

