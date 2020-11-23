lunedì, Novembre 23, 2020
Breaking News

USA, DATI ELETTORALI: IL MESSAGGIO ANTI-GLOBALISMO E PRO-POLIZIA DEL PRESIDENTE TRUMP VINCE…

GLI STATI UNITI SI RITIRANO DAL TRATTATO PER I VOLI DI SORVEGLIANZA…

NEW YORK, TOPI CHE CORRONO PER IL CENTRAL PARK E NEI VARI…

USA, IL GOVERNATORE DEL MARYLAND LARRY HOGAN, L’EROE ANTI-TRUMP, HA PAGATO I…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH TAHER BARAKA OF AL-ARABIYA

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH TAHER BARAKA OF AL-ARABIYA

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH TAHER BARAKA OF AL-ARABIYA

G20: GLOBAL CO-OPERATION AND STRONG POLICY ACTION NEEDED FOR A SUSTAINABLE RECOVERY

USA, ANALISI DEI DATI DI VOTO: TRUMP HA OTTENUTO 10 MILIONI DI…

SENIOR STATE DEPARTMENT OFFICIAL TO TRAVELING PRESS

Agenparl

THE CONSUMER CITIZEN

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, lun 23 novembre 2020

Cover

The Consumer Citizen

Ethan Porter

Reviews and Awards

“This path-breaking book shows that forms of thinking acquired in one personal or social domain may heavily influence thinking in others. It integrates literature from political science, economics, history, and elsewhere to theorize and show the importance of consumer thinking to politics and culture, primarily in the US but also overseas. It provides a novel and compelling approach to studying political attitudes and behaviors — and one that will surely guide the next generation of research.” — James N. Druckman, Northwestern University

“A fascinating exploration of the influence of consumerism in politics that offers provocative insights into the surprising psychological interdependence of people’s roles as citizens and consumers, with disturbing implications for people’s ability to separate one from the other.” — Michael Norton, Harvard Business School

“In an academically rigorous and delightfully relevant way, Ethan Porter argues that our lives as consumers and our lives as citizens have converged. As a result, he shows that the rules that help us navigate the supermarket are often applied to the far choppier waters of the political world. While some may see this as a cause for celebration and others for deep concern, its recognition should spark long overdue consideration about the nature of our multiple roles in society, and that way we seek and find meaning across them.” — Cait Lamberton, The Wharton School

Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/the-consumer-citizen-9780197526781?cc=us&lang=en

Post collegati

THE CONSUMER CITIZEN

Redazione

DAILY BRIEFING NOVEMBER 23 2020

Redazione

SWEET MYSTERY

Redazione

HYBRID HATE

Redazione

ANNOUNCING OUR PEOPLE STRATEGY

Redazione

PARTICIPAçãO COMO PALESTRANTE PARA A COREE INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL – 12ª “MOSTRA DE ARTES E LITERATURA”

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More