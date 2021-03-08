lunedì, Marzo 8, 2021
THE COMPANION

(AGENPARL) – SINGAPORE, lun 08 marzo 2021 “The other orphans say Margot is lucky. Lucky to survive the horrible accident that killed her family. Lucky to have her own room because she wakes up screaming every night. And finally, lucky to be chosen by a prestigious family to live at their remote country estate. But it wasn’t luck that made the Suttons rescue Margot from her bleak existence at the group home. Margot was handpicked to be a companion to their silent, mysterious daughter, Agatha. At first, helping with Agatha–and getting to know her handsome older brother–seems much better than the group home. But soon, the isolated, gothic house begins playing tricks on Margot’s mind, making her question everything she believes about the Suttons . . . and herself. Margot’s bad dreams may have stopped when she came to live with Agatha – but the real nightmare has just begun.”–Book jacket.

Fonte/Source: https://www.nlb.gov.sg/newarrivals/itemdetail.aspx?bid=205368875

