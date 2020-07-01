giovedì, Luglio 2, 2020
Breaking News

PARTECIPAZIONE A MISSIONI INTERNAZIONALI: APPROVATE RISOLUZIONI IN COMMISSIONI 3A E 4A RIUNITE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1219 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1721 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – NOMINA RELATORE

I PELLEGRINI DI NUOVO IN MARCIA, RIAPRE IL CAMMINO DI SANTIAGO

THE DEPARTMENT FOR INTERNATIONAL TRADE LAUNCHES MODELLING REVIEW TO SUPPORT ECONOMIC RECOVERY

KONING BRENGT WERKBEZOEK IN KADER IMPACT CORONACRISIS OP JEUGDWERKLOOSHEID

KONINGIN MáXIMA BEZOEKT CREATIEVE COALITIE IN THEATER DE NIEUWE REGENTES

#LUCIANIPERME: L’INIZIATIVA PER LA RIAPERTURA DEL MUSEO DEDICATO A PAPA LUCIANI

THE PROMISE OF FINTECH : FINANCIAL INCLUSION IN THE POST COVID-19 ERA

L’INSTABILITà SEGNA GLI ANNIVERSARI DELL’INDIPENDENZA DI CONGO KINSHASA E SOMALIA

Agenparl

THE COMBINATION OF FOUR DRUGS AT LOW DOSES IS MORE EFFECTIVE IN THE TREATMENT OF A LU

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mer 01 luglio 2020 (IDIBELL-Bellvitge Biomedical Research Institute) The study, published in the Nature Communications journal, and led by the Netherlands Cancer Institute (NKI), has had the collaboration of researchers from IDIBELL/ICO and HUB. This study demonstrates the beneficial effect of treatment with a cocktail drug at low doses to block a single signaling pathway in a lung cancer type.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-07/ibri-tco070120.php

Post collegati

AN EFFICIENT ROOM-TEMPERATURE LIQUEFIED PETROLEUM GAS SENSOR BASED ON TRIRUTILE COPPER ANTIMONATE NANO-POLYGONS

Redazione

SELF-ASSEMBLED TETRAMETHYL CUCURBIT[6]URIL–POLYOXOMETALATE NANOCUBES AS EFFICIENT AND RECYCLABLE CATALYSTS FOR THE PREPARATION OF PROPYL GALLATE

Redazione

EXPRESSION OF CONCERN: METAL- AND CATALYST-FREE, ONE-POT, THREE-COMPONENT SYNTHESIS OF PROPARGYLAMINES IN MAGNETIZED WATER: EXPERIMENTAL ASPECTS AND MOLECULAR DYNAMICS SIMULATION

Redazione

ARMED CAREER CRIMINAL SENTENCED TO FIFTEEN YEARS IN PRISON FOR SELLING FIREARMS

Redazione

OPEN DAY UNICA: L’8 E IL 9 LUGLIO LA PRESENTAZIONE DEI CORSI DI LAUREA MAGISTRALE E POST LAUREAM DELLA FACOLTà DI STUDI UMANISTICI

Redazione

PARTECIPAZIONE A MISSIONI INTERNAZIONALI: APPROVATE RISOLUZIONI IN COMMISSIONI 3A E 4A RIUNITE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More