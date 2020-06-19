venerdì, Giugno 19, 2020
Breaking News

I WAS IN THE ROOM TOO

I WAS IN THE ROOM TOO

I WAS IN THE ROOM TOO

GIOVEDì 18 GIUGNO 2020 – 231ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

وزير الإعلام المكلف يجتمع برؤساء تحرير الصحف المحلية

EASTERN PARTNERSHIP MEETING STRENGTHENS COOPERATION

THIRTY-FIRST PLENARY SESSION: ADOPTED DOCUMENTS

UNITED NATIONS: STATEMENT BY THE HIGH REPRESENTATIVE JOSEP BORRELL ON THE ELECTION…

GIUSTIZIA, PALAMARA: CHIEDO DI ESSERE ASCOLTATO PER CHIARIRE I FATTI CONTESTATI

CASO REGENI, CONTE: PRIORITA’ E’ RICERCA VERITA’

Agenparl

THE COGNITIVE AUTOPSY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, ven 19 giugno 2020

Behind heart disease and cancer, medical error is now listed as one of the leading causes of death. Of the many medical errors that may lead to injury and death, diagnostic failure is regarded as the most significant. Generally, the majority of diagnostic failures are attributed to the clinicians directly involved with the patient, and to a lesser extent, the system in which they work. In turn, the majority of errors made by clinicians are due to decision making failures manifested by various departures from rationality. Of all the medical environments in which patients are seen and diagnosed, the emergency department is the most challenging. It has been described as a “wicked” environment where illness and disease may range from minor ailments and complaints to severe, life-threatening disorders.

The Cognitive Autopsy is a novel strategy towards understanding medical error and diagnostic failure in 42 clinical cases with which the author was directly involved or became aware of at the time. Essentially, it describes a cognitive approach towards root cause analysis of medical adverse events or near misses. Whereas root cause analysis typically focuses on the observable and measurable aspects of adverse events, the cognitive autopsy attempts to identify covert cognitive processes that may have contributed to outcomes. In this clinical setting, no cognitive process is directly observable but must be inferred from the behavior of the individual clinician. The book illustrates unequivocally that chief among these cognitive processes are cognitive biases and other flaws in decision making, rather than knowledge deficits.

Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/the-cognitive-autopsy-9780190088743?cc=us&lang=en

Post collegati

PSB PEDE SUSPENSãO DE COMPARTILHAMENTO DE DADOS DA CNH ENTRE SERPRO E ABIN

Redazione

THE COGNITIVE AUTOPSY

Redazione

ATLANTIC WARS

Redazione

PANDA NATION

Redazione

THEORIZING ADAPTATION

Redazione

LITTLE COLD WARRIORS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More