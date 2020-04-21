(AGENPARL) – SALT LAKE CITY, (UTAH), mar 21 aprile 2020

The Case for Hygienically Clean Healthcare Uniforms

Healthcare uniforms have changed drastically over the last century. We have gone from dark trench coats and white nursing uniforms to modern lab coats and scrubs. Unfortunately, we have discovered that one thing still has not changed: healthcare uniforms are harbingers of dangerous germs and pathogens.

