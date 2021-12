(AGENPARL) – ven 03 dicembre 2021 You are subscribed to Copyright: Creativity at Work for U.S. Copyright Office. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

12/03/2021 02:47 PM EST

The Copyright Office is setting up the Copyright Claims Board (CCB) as directed by the Copyright Alternative in Small-Claims Enforcement Act of 2020. The CCB will begin hearing cases in Spring 2022.

