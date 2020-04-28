martedì, Aprile 28, 2020
THE BUSINESS OF SCHOLARLY PUBLISHING

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, mar 28 aprile 2020

Cover

The Business of Scholarly Publishing

Managing in Turbulent Times

Albert N. Greco

Reviews and Awards

“Albert Greco gives an authoritative view of the business strategies employed by academic publishers across a period of growth and technological change. His illuminating study examines the challenges presented by open access publishing and sharing platforms, and how scholarly publishing is evolving to survive.”–Angus Phillips, Director of the Oxford International Centre for Publishing

“Professor Greco has again demonstrated that he is the leading authority, if not doyen, for economics of scholarly publishing. He has judiciously marshalled a vast amount of data, current controversies, and successes pertaining to the scholarly publishing ecosystem. His command of this field is unparalleled, further making this book a must-read. Greco’s insights and deeply rich understanding of nuances of academic life and publishing offer the interested nonprofessional and specialist a useful big-picture of the North American English language publishing world.”–Jean-Pierre V. M. Hérubel, Professor, Purdue University Libraries and School of Information

“As Greco so rightly says, ‘scholarly publishing is a business; it is not a social service.’ While it is a discrete area of publishing, run by specialists, it has a huge significance within debates about intellectual property and the future international knowledge-economy. Meticulously researched and elegantly written, Greco offers a sound blend of fascinating precedent, current practice, future predictions – and practical guidance. This will be of immense value to academics, publishers, and academic librarians.”–Alison Baverstock, Professor, Kingston University

“From title page to last page, Albert Greco reminds us again that scholarly publishing is a business and will have a hard time surviving if its participants-from authors to administrators to librarians to publishing professionals in both the nonprofit and for-profit sectors-do not recognize that simple fact. Along the way he provides clear, concise explanations of contracts and copyrights that will benefit newcomers and refresh the memories of even seasoned publishers.”–Alex Holzman, President of Alex Publishing Solutions and former Director of Temple University Press

Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/the-business-of-scholarly-publishing-9780190626235?cc=us&lang=en

