(AGENPARL) – ven 20 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

08/20/2021 05:14 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations (OBO) will host a meeting of the Industry Advisory Group (IAG) on Friday, September 17, 2021. The meeting is open to the public and will be held via Webex Event.

The IAG serves the U.S. Government solely in an advisory capacity concerning industry and academia’s latest concepts, methods, best practices, innovations, and ideas related to OBO’s mission to provide safe, secure, resilient, and functional facilities that represent the U.S. Government to the host nation and support the Department’s achievement of U.S. foreign policy objectives abroad. These facilities represent American values and the best in American architecture, design, engineering, technology, sustainability, art, culture, and construction execution.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this