09/16/2021

Office of the Spokesperson

The Department of State has awarded American International Contractors, Inc. (AICI) of Arlington, Virginia the design-build contract for the new U.S. Embassy in Doha, Qatar. Richärd Kennedy Architects of Phoenix, Arizona is the design architect. The 12-acre campus will provide a sustainable and state-of-the-art platform for U.S. diplomacy in Doha.

Since the start of the Department’s Capital Security Construction Program in 1999, the Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations (OBO) has completed 168 new diplomatic facilities. OBO currently has more than 50 active projects either in design or under construction worldwide.

OBO provides safe, secure, functional, and resilient facilities that represent the U.S. Government to the host nation and that support U.S. diplomats in advancing U.S. foreign policy objectives abroad.

