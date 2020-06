(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (D.C), mar 16 giugno 2020 CBO examines four laws enacted in response to the 2020 coronavirus pandemic and summarizes their effects on federal spending, revenues, and the deficit. CBO also provides details about the laws’ effects on discretionary spending, mandatory spending, revenues, and mandates.

Fonte/Source: https://www.cbo.gov/publication/56403