20 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

IL NUOVO RAPPORTO OXFAM SULLA “TERRA DELLE DISUGUAGLIANZE”

SULTANATE’S HOTEL REVENUE GROWS BY 7.3%

PRESS RELEASE: PM HOSTS FIRST EVER UK-AFRICA INVESTMENT SUMMIT IN LONDON

LIBIA, DI MAIO: CONFERENZA DI BERLINO RAGGIUNGE RISULTATI PREFISSI, ORA CAUTELA E…

LIBIA, APPROVATA DICHIARAZIONE FINALE DAI PARTECIPANTI DELLA CONFERENZA DI BERLINO

LIBIA, MERKEL: SOLUZIONE POLITICA, CONTROLLO EMBARGO ARMI PIù CONTROLLATO

NASA, SPACEX COMPLETE FINAL MAJOR FLIGHT TEST OF CREW SPACECRAFT

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTER HEIKO MAAS

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTER HEIKO MAAS

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH EUROPEAN UNION HIGH REPRESENTATIVE JOSEP BORRELL

Home » THE BORDERLINE: EXPLORING THE STRUCTURAL LANDSCAPE OF TRIPTYCENE IN COCRYSTALLIZATION WITH FERROCENE.
Agenparl English Educazione Scienza e Tecnologia Social Network

THE BORDERLINE: EXPLORING THE STRUCTURAL LANDSCAPE OF TRIPTYCENE IN COCRYSTALLIZATION WITH FERROCENE.

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), lun 20 gennaio 2020

Cocrystallization of the geometrically demanding triptycene (TripH) with the compact and electron rich ferrocene (FcH) and its derivatives afforded C-H—πcp assembled supramolecular chains of altering (CR)Fe and TripH molecules in a series of binary crystals: FcH/ TripH (1), (C10H9)FeCHO / TripH (2), Diferrocenyl diacetylene / TripH (3), paracyclophane-CC-Fc / TripH (4), (C / TripH(5). Analysis of the cocrystals 1–5 structure (single crystal XRD) showed significant Hbridgehead—πcp interaction along with C-H—π and π—π interactions. On varying the groups on FcH, the appreciable Hbridgehead—πcp interaction remain in action to maintain the efficient packing and dense arrangement in the form of proper crystallized chains among the TripH and FcH derivatives mostly.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CE/~3/i8NirvAO6Ic/C9CE01734H

Related posts

CARTOLINA PIETRONNISSI. ALLA CORTESE ATTENZIONE DELLA DOTTORESSA FLORIANA CUTINI

Redazione

CHANGE OF COMMAND FOR JOINT TASK FORCE 633

Redazione

INDO-GERMAN WORKING GROUP ON QUALITY INFRASTRUCTURE STRENGTHENS TRADE THROUGH COOPERATION ON SAFE AND SECURE PRODUCTS

Redazione

THE BORDERLINE: EXPLORING THE STRUCTURAL LANDSCAPE OF TRIPTYCENE IN COCRYSTALLIZATION WITH FERROCENE.

Redazione

FRANCE : LA « BOîTE à OUTILS MéTHANISATION » – UN NOUVEAU PARTENARIAT SIGNé ENTRE LA BANQUE DES TERRITOIRES (CDC) ET LA BEI POUR FAVORISER LA BONNE STRUCTURATION DES PROJETS DE MéTHANISATION TERRITORIAUX ET DE PETITE TAILLE

Redazione

HOW WOOD IS THIS? DAF TIMBER RESEARCHER WINS NATIONAL AWARD

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More