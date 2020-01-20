Cocrystallization of the geometrically demanding triptycene (TripH) with the compact and electron rich ferrocene (FcH) and its derivatives afforded C-H—πcp assembled supramolecular chains of altering (CR)Fe and TripH molecules in a series of binary crystals: FcH/ TripH (1), (C10H9)FeCHO / TripH (2), Diferrocenyl diacetylene / TripH (3), paracyclophane-CC-Fc / TripH (4), (C / TripH(5). Analysis of the cocrystals 1–5 structure (single crystal XRD) showed significant Hbridgehead—πcp interaction along with C-H—π and π—π interactions. On varying the groups on FcH, the appreciable Hbridgehead—πcp interaction remain in action to maintain the efficient packing and dense arrangement in the form of proper crystallized chains among the TripH and FcH derivatives mostly.