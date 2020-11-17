martedì, Novembre 17, 2020
Breaking News

CALABRIA, SALVINI: DOPO GAUDIO SE NE DEVE ANDARE SPERANZA

LAVORO, IL 9/12 SCIOPERO NAZIONALE LAVORATORIP PUBBLICI

LA CURA DEGLI “SCARTATI”, METRO DI VALORE DI UN SISTEMA ECONOMICO

UE: P. DE LUCA (PD), GRAZIE ALL’EUROPA DIFENDIAMO CON FORZA LAVORO E…

BENIFEI (PD): ALTRI 6,5 MLD ALL’ITALIA PER SURE, ATTO CONCRETO DA PARTE…

PROBATION: A NEW BEGINNING ART EXHIBITION

PADRE PAOLO DALL’OGLIO: UN MESSAGGIO CHE VIVE

SI RINNOVA LA CAMPAGNA SCALABRINIANA IN AIUTO DEI POVERI

MANOVRA: MANDELLI (FI), BENE BONOMI, NON SI DIMENTICHI CRESCITA

COVID: CALABRIA (FI), GRAVE CAOS SU TERAPIE INTENSIVE

Agenparl
Image default
Home » THE BIOMEDICAL SCIENTIST EVENT IS LIVE

THE BIOMEDICAL SCIENTIST EVENT IS LIVE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, mar 17 novembre 2020

16 November 2020

Registration is now closed for our 4-day virtual event The Biomedical Scientist Live.

Access to the event is available to registered members only and an email with confirmation will have been sent with joining instructions. If you are unable to login please email <a

Please note that all presentations will be accessible to registered members until November 2021.

Missed registration?

Members can sign up for a re-run of the event (recorded) which will take place on 10th December 2020. Access to the presentations will also be available until November 2021. Register now>>

Programme

The programme of events and presenter information can be viewed online

Fonte/Source: http://www.ibms.org/resources/news/biomedical-scientist-live

Post collegati

THE BIOMEDICAL SCIENTIST EVENT IS LIVE

Redazione

POWER OF PROCESS MASTER

Redazione

POWER OF PROCESS CHAMPION BLENDED COURSE

Redazione

ICC APPLICATIONS IN LABORATORY PRACTICE WEBINAR

Redazione

ICC TECHNICAL ISSUES AND QUALITY ASSURANCE WEBINAR

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More