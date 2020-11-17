THE BIOMEDICAL SCIENTIST EVENT IS LIVE

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, mar 17 novembre 2020

16 November 2020

Registration is now closed for our 4-day virtual event The Biomedical Scientist Live.

Access to the event is available to registered members only and an email with confirmation will have been sent with joining instructions. If you are unable to login please email <a

Please note that all presentations will be accessible to registered members until November 2021.

Missed registration?

Members can sign up for a re-run of the event (recorded) which will take place on 10th December 2020. Access to the presentations will also be available until November 2021. Register now>>

Programme

The programme of events and presenter information can be viewed online.

