THE BENEFITS OF THE MEDITERRANEAN DIET PASS ON TO THE FAMILIES OF PATIENTS WHO FOLLOW IT

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mar 09 marzo 2021 (IMIM (Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute)) Family members of patients who follow an intensive weight loss programme also lose weight and improve their commitment to the Mediterranean diet. Despite not participating in the programme, these people had lost an average of almost four kilos, two years after their family member started the programme. This was particularly true in cases where they shared meals and the patient did the cooking.

