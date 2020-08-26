THE BENEFIT OF POOR MIXING: KINETICS OF COACERVATION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 26 agosto 2020
Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0CP03224G, Paper
DOI: 10.1039/D0CP03224G, Paper
Whitney C Blocher McTigue, Elizabeth Voke, Li-Wei Chang, Sarah L Perry
Complex coacervation has become a prominent area of research in the fields of food science, personal care, drug stabilization, and more. However, little has been reported on the kinetics of…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Complex coacervation has become a prominent area of research in the fields of food science, personal care, drug stabilization, and more. However, little has been reported on the kinetics of…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/cvcGHVSg64c/D0CP03224G