Food Funct., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1FO00218J, Paper

Qing Zhang, xiaoyun fan, Ying-Jia Cao, Ting-Ting Zheng, Wenjian Cheng, Lijiao Chen, Xu-Cong Lv, Li Ni, Pingfan Rao, Peng Liang

This study aimed to investigate the beneficial effects of oral administration of Lactobacillus brevis FZU0713-fermented Laminaria japonica (FLJ) on lipid metabolism and intestinal microbiota in hyperlipidemic rats fed a high-fat…

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/FO/~3/5_HrM-jFX04/D1FO00218J